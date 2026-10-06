Trump, 80, Thirsts Over Natalie Harp, 35, With Cringe TV Comparison

President Donald Trump has thrown his most adoring aide into the spotlight after calling her onto the stage at a rally in Nebraska.

Trump, 80, was speaking on Monday as part of a blitz of rallies ahead of the midterms when he summoned Natalie Harp to the stage.

Trump had asked the 35-year-old to bring him an executive order to sign.

“I’d like to ask Natalie to come out, Natalie, come out, bring it out here, Natalie,” Trump said of the order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel.

Executive assistant to US President Donald Trump, Natalie Harp, hands an executive order for US President Donald Trump to sign during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“Bring it out, I’ll sign it right here,” Trump commanded before Harp handed him the order.

“She reminds me [of], like, The Price is Right,” Trump said after she left the stage, referencing the TV game show.

Roleplaying like he was on the show, Trump continued, “‘Thank you, Natalie.’ This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks up. We should go on television with this show, right?”