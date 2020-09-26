CHEAT SHEET
Trump: Abraham Lincoln ‘Wasn’t Big on the Hispanic Movement’
President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally Friday that Abraham Lincoln “wasn’t big on the Hispanic movement” in an apparent attempt to praise himself. Repeating his claim that he’s done more for minority communities than any other American leader, Trump tooted the results of his campaign events in Florida with leaders of the Hispanic community. He said, “We call them the ‘Latinos for Trump,’ where we are polling at numbers that I guess no Republican has ever polled at before, perhaps, Abraham Lincoln. But in those days, he wasn’t big into the Hispanic movement, I think. He had other things to think about.”