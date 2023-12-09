Trump Accuses Casey DeSantis of ‘Plot to Rig’ Iowa Caucus
‘ILLEGAL TACTICS’
Former president Donald Trump took aim at Casey DeSantis over her comments calling for out-of-state “moms and grandmoms” to participate in the Iowa caucus, with Trump characterizing the comments as a “plot to rig the Caucus through fraud.” DeSantis clarified the remarks on Friday, writing on X that her call was for volunteers, not out-of-state voters, to participate. Trump, unsatisfied by the explanation, accused the Florida first lady of election interference. “We demand the Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds clarify what the rules are and that the instructions given by the DeSantises are flagrantly wrong that could further disenfranchise caucus-goers,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement to Politico. “The Trump campaign strongly condemns their dirty and illegal tactics and implores all Trump supporters to be aware of the DeSantises’ openly stated plot to rig the Caucus through fraud.”