Trump Accuses CNN ‘Sleazebags‘ of Perpetrating a Hoax

President Donald Trump is angry at the media once again following reports he was considering investing money in an Iranian civilian non-enrichment nuclear program, deeming them to be part of a “hoax.”

On Thursday, CNN published an exclusive report that shared details of secret diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran designed to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. One such detail, shared with CNN by four sources, was that the Trump administration was contemplating the possibility of investing $20 to $30 billion in a civilian non-enrichment program in Iran. In addition, the sources reported that the government was considering lifting some sanctions so that Iran could access some $6 billion it has in foreign bank accounts.

One Trump administration official told CNN, “The U.S. is willing to lead these talks. And someone is going to need to pay for the nuclear program to be built, but we will not make that commitment.” Two other officials said that it had been suggested that U.S. allies in the Gulf states could foot the bill.

The president took to Truth Social late Friday night to deny the reports, writing, “Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that “President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.” Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!"

Not content with that missive, he quickly sent out another, aimed at a CNN anchor unconnected to the initial report, in which he wrote, “Where does CNN get its “talent?” Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!). She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate. Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!”

Phillip, a Harvard graduate, anchors CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip and CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five, and has worked at CNN since 2017. She had previously been a White House reporter at Politico.

Earlier this week at the NATO Summit in the Hague, Trump told reporters that he did not believe a new nuclear deal with Iran was necessary. At the same time, he confirmed that the U.S. and Iran would hold talks next week.

“We may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” he told the press. “They had a war, they fought, now they’re going back to their world. I don’t care if I have an agreement or not.”