At a MAGA rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night former President Donald Trump, without evidence, accused Dr. Mehmet Oz's Democratic rival John Fetterman of using drugs. “Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl,” Trump said. Then in true Trump fashion, the ex-president appeared to go off script, claiming, “By the way, he [Fetterman] takes them himself.” A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late on Saturday evening.