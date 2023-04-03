Donald Trump Adds Another Attorney to Hush-Money Defense
BEEFING UP
Donald Trump has reportedly beefed up his defense team on the eve of his historic arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Todd Blanche, who once represented Paul Manafort, the former president's campaign chairman, is joining Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina as Trump's primary defense attorneys, the Wall Street Journal reported. A LinkedIn page for Blanche says he's a Brooklyn Law graduate who opened his own law firm, Blanche Law PC, earlier this month. Before that, Blanche was a partner at the New York City law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP for nearly six years. Trump, who's accused of ordering hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, arrived in New York City on Monday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken on Tuesday.