Donald Trump Adds ‘Motivational Speaker’ to Résumé
MIC DROP
Former reality-TV star turned former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly testing the waters of a new gig: the paid speaking circuit market, by joining the American Freedom Tour, Axios reports. The privately run group could be a staging ground for a 2024 presidential bid—or just a way to line the former president’s pockets. The group’s founder, Chris Widener, would not confirm Trump’s speaking fee to Axios, but did say “most all of our speakers get paid an honorarium for the event.” After successful gigs in Houston and Sunrise, Florida, Trump’s next tour date is in Austin, Texas on Saturday, where tickets range from $9 for what is called the Satellite tier and to $4,995 for the presidential tier, which includes a photo-op with Donald Trump Jr. and a bird’s eye view of the former president. Prices are not listed for the presumably even more expensive Patriot tier, which gets you a photo with the former prez and a seat at roundtable with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.