Trump Adds Xi Jinping to List of Men from ‘Central Casting’
Fox News
In a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Tuesday, Donald Trump once again showed his affinity for politicians who apparently look the part by deploying the term “central casting” to describe Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Think of President Xi: central casting, brilliant guy. When I say he’s brilliant, everyone says, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ He runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist: smart, brilliant, everything perfect. There is nobody in Hollywood like this guy,” Trump told Sean Hannity. The former reality television host has used “central casting” to refer to individuals like Mike Pence, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and former White House physician and current Texas congressman Ronny Jackson.