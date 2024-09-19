Donald Trump—by many accounts, not a big reader—apparently doesn’t even know what his wife, Melania, wrote in her soon-to-be released memoir.

“Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about–-I don’t know, I didn’t. So busy,” Trump said Wednesday during a campaign speech in Uniondale, New York. “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”

The book, which the former first lady has been teasing on her social media platforms, is set for release Oct. 8. In a post on Wednesday, Melania promoted it while defending her decision to model nude.

“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?” she asked in the brief video, which included classical sculptures like Michelangelo’s “David.” “We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”

The 54-year-old has not been a fixture in her husband’s campaign in the same vein as First Gentleman Doug Emhoff. It has been reported that Melania is very close with her son, Barron, who recently started classes as a freshman at New York University.

In the book, according to publisher Skyhorse, Melania describes her “courtship” with her future husband, Trump, as well as “life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood.”

“She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House,” the description added, “shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart.”