Trump: ‘Very Tough’ to Besmirch Biden Now That He’s Complimented Me
STOP IT, I’M BLUSHING
Donald Trump said Tuesday it was “very tough” to criticize the current president after Joe Biden heaped praise on the former administration’s vaccine rollout under Operation Warp Speed. President Biden, speaking from the White House on Tuesday, had commended Trump’s administration as partially responsible for making the U.S. “one of the first countries to get the vaccine.” In an interview with Fox News that evening, Trump said he was “surprised” and “appreciative” of Biden’s acknowledgement, which he called “a terrific thing.” According to Insider, Trump then went on to admit, “It is a little tough to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did. You know, that's a first — so it is very tough for me to be overly critical now.” In his remarks, Biden also applauded Trump for announcing he’d received his booster shot on Sunday to a crowd that promptly began booing him. “It may be one of the few things he and I agree on,” Biden said of the booster.