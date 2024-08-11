Trump Admits Supporting Electric Cars Because of Musk’s Endorsement

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Former President Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud at a rally in Atlanta last weekend—admitting he is supporting electric vehicles because of Tesla founder Elon Musk’s endorsement.

“I’m for electric because I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly,” he said. “So I have no choice.”

The New Abnormal co-hosts couldn’t believe that the same voters who elected Trump to the White House in 2016 on a pledge to “drain the swamp” enthusiastically applauded the former president kowtowing to Musk.

“It’s like, ‘Just follow the bouncing ball because whoever throws me the most money is where I’m going to show up,’ and then they applaud that, like the mindless seals that they are. I’m sorry to seals. They’re smart,” said co-host Danielle Moodie.

Moodie said that Trump’s admission shows that he can be bought.

“The only difference between a hooker and a hoe is the fee,” she said.

“No, it really is,” agreed co-host Andy Levy. “I mean, it’s Trump with Musk. It’s JD Vance with Peter Thiel. It’s Clarence Thomas with Harlan Crow. It’s just every one of these guys, there’s a sugar daddy in the background.”

Plus! Erin Matson, the co-founder and executive director of Reproaction, a national group increasing access to abortion services, joins the podcast to talk about the current landscape of reproductive healthcare in the U.S.

