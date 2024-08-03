Trump Agrees to Debate Harris—But Only on Fox News
HOME GROUND ADVANTAGE
Donald Trump announced on Truth Social late Friday that he has agreed to debate Kamala Harris on Fox News in September. He said that the debate would be held in Pennsylvania on Sept. 4 and hosted by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It is unclear if Harris has agreed to the debate having previously said that she wanted to stick with the original plan set by the Biden campaign, which would have seen the debate held on Sept. 10 on ABC. Trump, who had previously agreed to that debate, said his lawsuit against ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos had created a “conflict of interest”. (Trump filed a lawsuit earlier this year saying Stephanopoulos defamed him during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace where he said Trump had “raped” E. Jean Carroll. A jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll and held him liable for battery but did not find proof that he raped her.) “I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is! Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate,” Trump said on Truth Social. He said “the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe” but this debate would include “A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE.”