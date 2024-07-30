Trump Agrees With Radio Host Who Calls Emhoff a ‘Crappy Jew’

Donald Trump agreed with a right-wing radio host who called the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff a “crappy Jew” during a radio show Tuesday.

The hateful comment about Kamala Harris’ husband came from Sid Rosenberg during a segment where he interviewed Trump on his New York-based show Sid & Friends In The Morning.

“Doug Emhoff, Mr. President, is Jewish,” Rosenberg said. “He’s Jewish like Bernie Sanders is Jewish. Are you kidding me? He’s a crappy Jew. He’s a horrible Jew.”

As Rosenberg spoke, Trump could be heard agreeing by saying “yes” twice, once after Emhoff was compared to Sen. Sanders (D-VT) and again after the second gentleman was referred to as a “crappy Jew.”

Trump had his own choice words for Jewish people during the segment, in which he briefly spoke as if Joe Biden remained the nominee at the top of Democrats’ presidential ticket.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden or a Democrat, but votes for Biden,” he said before explaining he meant to say Harris. “... should have their head examined.”

The former president later added: “If you are Jewish, regardless of Israel, if you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool.”

Trump also claimed that Harris, whose husband of nearly 10 years is Jewish, “doesn’t like” Jewish people.

“You know it, I know it,” Trump said of his unsubstantiated claim about Harris. “Everybody knows it, and nobody wants to say it.”

That’s not the first time Trump has claimed his opponent is antisemitic. He told a Christian political conference on Friday that Harris “doesn’t like Jewish people” and that “she’s not going to change.”

Trump also railed against Democratic lawmakers for opposing Israel’s war in Gaza on Tuesday’s show, claiming the Israeli lobby in Washington had become weaker than it was 15 years ago. In scoring that point, he bizarrely stated that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who’s Jewish, had “become a Palestinian.”

The ex-president also criticized Harris’ decision to skip Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Congress for a pre-scheduled Black sorority event. He also claimed that Harris couldn’t wait to get away from the Israeli president when he visited the White House.

“When she stood up with him, she wanted to get out of there so fast,” he said. “You could see the disdain.”