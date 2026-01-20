A former White House deputy press secretary under Donald Trump is calling him out for what she describes as the “most mentally ill” thing he’s ever done.

Sarah Matthews, who served under the 79-year-old during his first term, tore into the president for his obsession with taking Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally. His expansion fever dream has rankled European allies who have pushed back, leading to Trump threatening to slap a 10 percent tariff on eight of them.

“Yeah, I don’t say this lightly. I think this might be the most mentally ill, deranged thing that Donald Trump has done to date, to be threatening our allies and wanting to go to war, potentially over Greenland, when his reasoning doesn’t even make sense,” Matthews, now a vocal critic of her former boss, said on MS NOW’s The Weeknight.

Sarah Matthews resigned from her position as White House deputy press secretary following the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Screengrab/MS Now

She continued: “He says we need Greenland because Russia and China will take over Greenland if we don’t. But then he invites [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to sit on his [Gaza] Board of Peace. Make it make sense for me because it doesn’t make any sense. And as Michael laid out, there’s plenty of other solutions we could do with the Danish government if we wanted more minerals, for example. But Trump is not doing that.”

The board, concocted by Trump and close allies, is part of his 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war, but leaked plans suggest it has much broader goals. On Monday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an offer to join, and Trump later confirmed this.

On Tuesday, Trump amplified a post on Truth Social that suggested NATO, and not Russia or China, was the real enemy of the U.S.

Donald Trump has claimed there is "no going back" on his plan to take over Greenland, suggesting it is "imperative for national and world security." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“He’s alienating our allies. And I think the voters who voted for him are really frustrated because people did not vote for him to take over Greenland,” Matthews went on, listing off domestic, everyday issues that voters would rather see solved.

“These are not the things he’s prioritizing. Instead, he’s prioritizing this over his own vanity,” she said. Matthews called for Americans to push back by putting “pressure” on their congressional representatives to raise concerns.