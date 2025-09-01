Stephen Miller Loses Grip of Reality in Latest Bizarro Rant

Stephen Miller has been accused of making misleading statements in a social media rant over a 10-year-old orphan he wants to deport.

Miller responded angrily to a tweet from one Trump-supporting account that claimed a Biden-appointed district judge had “blocked” his administration from sending unaccompanied migrant children back to their home country of Guatemala, despite the country having agreed to accept them.

Posting on X, the White House deputy chief of staff and Trump’s immigration czar, said the reality was “actually much worse than even that.”

Stephen Miller—speaking during President Donald Trump’s 100th Day in office achievement speech in Warren, Michigan—has been carrying out his boss's immigration ambitions with gusto. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

He claimed that the “smuggled migrant children” had been “orphaned in America by the Biden Administration,” that they had “all self-reported that their parents are back home in Guatemala,” and that the “Democrat judge is refusing to let them reunify with their parents.”

In follow-up posts which raised fury among several prominent MAGA accounts, Miller wrote: “The government of Guatemala has formally requested their return. And there are tens of thousands more smuggled minors orphaned in America by the Biden Administration that Democrats are refusing to allow back home with their families.”

He added: “Their goal is to keep these migrant minors in the USA forever and never let them go home. The Democrat Party is fully committed the proposition of infinite child trafficking.”

Trump’s former advisor Elon Musk replied: “That’s insane. The cruel judge is refusing to allow children to return to their parents!” MAGA influencer David J. Freeman, AKA Gunther Eagleman, wrote simply: “Democrats are evil.”

However, prominent commentators were quick to call BS on Miller’s claims—with one immigration expert contradicting his claims with legal documents.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council and a former immigration lawyer, posted a sworn declaration from one of the children saying that their mother was dead and that they had left Guatemala “because they suffered abuse and neglect at the hands of their family, including their surviving father.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick posted this sworn declaration from one of the children. TheDailyBeast/X

He blasted: “Stephen Miller is a liar. The child wants to stay and seek protection.”

Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter said in a quote-tweet of Miller’s original post: “This is devoid of factual or legal relevance.”

It is the latest immigration setback to hit Miller, who in spearheading Trump’s deportation drive has struggled to hit 3,000 arrests a day as he attempts to deliver what he touts as the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.

The unseemly row came after Trinidad and Tobago-born American federal judge Sparkle Sooknanan hours earlier froze a Trump plan to place more than 600 unaccompanied Guatemalan minors on flights out of the country, after immigrant advocates sued, calling the unannounced effort unlawful.

On Sunday, she issued an emergency order at around 4 a.m., then moved a video hearing forward to 12:30 p.m. after learning removals had begun, admonishing the government for trying to send “minor children” out “in the wee hours of the morning on a holiday weekend.”

The kids—aged 10 to 17 and held by HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement—were slated for return under what advocates describe as a new pilot arrangement with Guatemala.

Government lawyers framed the effort as reunifications requested by parents, while attorneys for the children said some families had not consented and that due-process protections were being sidestepped.

Sooknanan broadened her order to cover similarly situated minors lacking final removal orders, and the Justice Department told the court the children who had been boarded were taken off the aircraft.

An internal ORR memo signed about five hours after Sooknanan’s order warned contractors of legal consequences for failing to comply with “lawful requests.”

The clash echoes a March episode in which the administration pressed flights carrying Venezuelans despite an emergency order from Judge James Boasberg.

In a parallel suit Saturday, U.S. District Judge Georgia Alexakis in Chicago blocked the removal of up to four Guatemalan minors until Wednesday.