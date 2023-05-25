Trump Staffers Moved Boxes of Docs a Day Before FBI Raid: Report

Read it at The Washington Post
Two of Donald Trump’s employees allegedly moved boxes of papers just a day before the FBI descended on Mar-a-Lago to retrieve classified documents, The Washington Post reports. The paper cites unnamed sources as saying Trump and his aides even carried out a “dress rehearsal” for moving sensitive documents well before receiving a May 2022 subpoena from the Justice Department. If true, the details would strengthen investigators’ case against Trump for potential obstruction of justice and could shed light on his intent in taking the documents with him once he left the White House.