Trump Alludes to Bombshell Dominion Settlement at Fox News Town Hall
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Former President Donald Trump alluded to Fox News’ $785 million defamation court settlement with election security company Dominion Voting Systems during a town hall on the network Tuesday night, suggesting that he would not air his false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election due to Fox News’ history with the subject matter. When asked by moderator Laura Ingraham about the myriad criminal and civil cases against him, Trump turned to his usual subject matter casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election: “I won an election [in 2016] that wasn’t supposed to be winnable. I then did much better the second time—though I won’t get into that because of Fox.” The network waved the white flag in April of last year, agreeing to roughly half of what Dominion had originally asked for in its $1.6 billion case. Crucially, the network was not forced to provide an on-air apology as a result of the settlement.