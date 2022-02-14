Trump Ally John Eastman Trying to Shield 11,000 Emails From Jan. 6 Committee
LOST IN THE MAIL
In a court filing lodged Monday, John Eastman, a long-time adviser and ally of former President Donald Trump, has claimed attorney-client privilege in an attempt to keep 11,000 pages of emails from Congress’ committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eastman was part of Trump’s attempt to pressure then Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. In January, U.S. District Court Judge James Carter ordered Eastman to sift through around 46,000 pages of emails to see if any privileges apply. Eastman has handed around 8,000 pages of emails to the committee so far, but is seeking to shield a further 11,000 pages. Eastman will appear in Carter’s court on Monday afternoon. The committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed more than 94,000 pages of emails from Chapman University, where Eastman worked at the time of the insurgency.