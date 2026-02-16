Pro-Trump businessman and would-be Minnesota governor Mike Lindell has a positively wild excuse for blowing half his campaign funds on copies of a book he wrote himself.

“We got them for a very good price,” he explained during a Sunday sit-down with NewsNation, responding to questions about why he’d spent more than $187,000 on purchases of his own memoir: What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.

Noting those funds had come from the roughly $350,000 Lindell has taken in for his gubernatorial run, network host Natasha Zouves had asked the businessman to “explain to people why buy all those books,” and whether it represented a “wise use of campaign spending.”

“What you can do is instead of paying for flyers and stuff, we have to go around and do debates for about a month-and-a-half, these debates, and we gave out the books instead of giving them a little flyer about me,” he said.

“This is my memoir, this is my autobiography, and showing these people who I am,” he went on, adding that he “absolutely” plans to purchase more copies. “People that have read my book, it’s my memoir, then you know who I am.”

Lindell did not address how many voters he expects will actually read his 336-page autobiography before choosing to vote for him. Nor did Zoures ask.

Founder and CEO of MyPillow, a poly-foam pillow company, Lindell is an ardent supporter of Trump, who’s dubbed him “THE Pillow Guy.”

The businessman previously spent millions of dollars spreading Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged. In the past, he’s gone so far as to accuse Satan himself of meddling in those polls.

Lindell announced in December he would be campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for Minnesota governor. He is currently polling in third place in the primary behind fellow GOP candidates Lisa Demuth and Kendall Qualls.