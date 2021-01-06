The Trump Family Suddenly Thinks Things Have Gone Too Far
‘THIS IS WRONG’
The president's son Donald Trump Jr., who cheerleaded and parroted his father’s attempts to overturn his presidential election loss, is suddenly concerned that things may have gone a bit too far. “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side,” he Tweeted on Wednesday, responding to a video of police fighting with pro-Trump demonstrators. “We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.” Earlier on Wednesday, Trump Jr. had said: “It should be a message to all the Republicans who have not been willing to actually fight, the people who did nothing to stop the steal.”
The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, took it one step further, calling the demonstrators “American Patriots” in a tweet before backtracking. “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” she wrote. It is unclear what those terms are.
But Tiffany Trump, another of the president’s daughters, decided today would be the first time she would tweet in 2021. She retweeted her father three times, quote tweeting him once to say “Peace above all.” Then, right as news broke that the woman shot at the Capitol had died, she wrote: “Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side! ❤️”