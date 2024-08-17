Trump and Melania Reveal How Much Cash They Make From MAGA

Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate.

The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.

Trump also reported a reprint of his book The Art of the Deal earned him between $50,000-$100,000, another book called A MAGA Journey raked in $505,765 and finally, Letters to Trump by Royden LaFond cashed in at $4,474,420.

Melania also cashed in with $237,500 for a speaking gig in Mar-a-Lago she did for the Log Cabin Republicans, in April. She was also paid another $220,000 for a speaking gig in at the 2022 Log Cabin Republican gala. Trump and his wife made a combined $7.4 million on his NFT “Collect Trump Cards” trading cards.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort itself made $56.9 million in revenues, up $4.6 million from last year’s report— although costs were not reported, so how profitable to club is is unknown.

His golf courses also brought in nine figures for the former president. Trump’s National Doral golf resort brought in $160.1 million alone with his Bedminster club following at $37 million, his Scottish Turnberry golf course brought in another $33.5 million and finally his Jupiter, Florida, Trump National Golf Club raked in $31 million.

Trump also owns $250,000 in gold bars and another $1 million in cryptocurrencies, he reported.

In total, Trump listed $635 million in assets.

However, the former president, notably, is still on the hook for a $83.3 million following E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse and defamation cases against him and then another $454 million to New York state for his civil fraud judgement. Trump is appealing both rulings.

Trump also owns 114,750,000 shares of Trump Media and Technology Group. The stock is valued at $23.17 a share at the time of publishing, which could amount to more than $2.6 billion when they become tradable in September.

However it is unlikely Trump would sell his shares, as that would tank the stock price.

Trump’s nine figure assets easily surpass Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s $450,380 income in 2024 and assets of around $10 million.