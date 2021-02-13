CHEAT SHEET
Trump and Rep. McCarthy Bickered as Trump Refused to Stop Capitol Rioters: CNN
As rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and former President Donald Trump screamed at each other over the phone. McCarthy told Trump to call off the rioters, to which Trump, according to CNN, said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” The former president refused to tell the mob to vacate the Capitol building. McCarthy, emphasizing that he could hear rioters breaking windows near his office, responded, “Who the f--k do you think you are talking to?” The two leaders then descended into a shouting match that did not result in action, according to Republicans briefed on the call.