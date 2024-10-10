Donald Trump Announces Daughter Tiffany’s Pregnancy During Speech

Donald Trump has announced that his daughter Tiffany Trump is expecting her first child.

The GOP presidential nominee made the announcement Thursday during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan. He was talking about Tiffany’s father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, when he made the comment, according to the New York Post.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said. “And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

Tiffany and Boulos were married in 2022 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, after meeting in 2018 at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece, reported People. They went Instagram official in 2019, and Boulos proposed in 2021.

Boulos’ family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises, “a distribution and trading company for commercial motorcycle, power bikes, tricycle and outboard motors” per Crunch Base. The company is also the sole importer of Suzuki products in the country.

Donald Trump already has 10 grandchildren. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. and first wife Vanessa, have five children, Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 12, Spencer, 11, and Chloe, 10. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, have Eric Luke, 7, and Carolina, 5.

Tiffany Trump—whose parents, Marla Maples and Donald Trump, were married in Dec. 1993 and divorced in 1999—was previously in a relationship with Ross Mechanic from 2016-2018.