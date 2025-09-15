Trump Announces TikTok Deal After Saying He May Let It ‘Die’

Donald Trump has indicated in a vague Truth Social post that a deal with China has been reached that will allow TikTok to keep operating in the U.S.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly,” Trump wrote.

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!!”

The post arrived after Trump suggested that a deal with China to allow to app to continue running may not be agreed upon.

“We may let it die, or we may, I don’t know, it depends, up to China‚” Trump told reporters in New Jersey on Sunday. “It doesn’t matter too much. I’d like to do it for the kids that like it.”