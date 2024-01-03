Trump Appeals Colorado Ballot Dispute to Supreme Court

Read it at The Washington Post
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to invalidate a Colorado ruling that would keep him off the state’s primary ballot, hoping to stop states including Maine from using the 14th amendment to keep him from running. The Colorado Supreme Court on Dec. 19 said Trump should not appear on the ballot after he incited an insurrection during the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. Maine followed suit not long after; both decisions were put on hold pending Trump’s appeals.