President Donald Trump seemingly failed to identify an American flag on Friday after being gifted one by Tennessee Rep. John Rose.

The president was signing legislation in the Oval Office on Friday, including the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, which was introduced by Rose and which limits how and when personal financial data can be shared.

Rose said of the bill, “It’s difficult for Americans to buy homes, particularly after the last four years, sir.”

“But with the president’s signature today, we’re gonna make it easy for people to buy a home without getting hassled. For years, their private personal information has been bought and sold on the open market, resulting in them getting innumerable phone calls and text messages. But with your signature today, we’re gonna put an end to that so that when Americans try to realize the American dream of owning a home, they’re able to do so without being harassed.”

Rose then presented Trump with a gift of an American flag in a clear plastic bag, telling him, “I’d like to leave you with this gift from a constituent back in Tennessee.”

”Oh, I could use that at night,” the president replied, appearing to believe it was a blanket. Laughing, Rose explained, “It’s an American flag.”

“It’s very nice, I like that. Thank you very much,” Trump said.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During the same Friday appearance in the Oval Office, the president announced his intention to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Seemingly blaming wokeness for the lack of U.S. military victories in the second half of the 20th century, Trump told reporters, “We won the First World War. We won the Second World War. We won everything before that and in between, and then we decided to go woke, and we changed the name to Department of Defense.”

The department’s name was previously changed by an act of Congress, something the president has claimed he does not need in order to change it again.

Trump’s flag confusion comes at the end of a long week that saw the president defying rumors of his death that resulted from his lack of public appearances in the week leading up to Labor Day weekend with multiple appearances, including hosting several Silicon Valley CEOs at the White House on Thursday.

During one break for questions, Trump seemingly needed First Lady Melania Trump’s help with interpreting a question from a reporter.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host tech leaders, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Asked by a reporter, “Do you plan to speak with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the near future?” Trump tilted his head in apparent confusion, replying, “What did—what?"

Fortunately, 55-year-old Melania was on hand, leaning over to her husband and repeating the question, “If you will speak with President Putin in near future.”