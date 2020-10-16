CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Appears to Think Conservative Satirical Website Is Actual News

    TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    The president of the United States may be having a hard time telling fact from fiction. He tweeted a made-up news article from the satirical website Babylon Bee that claimed Twitter shut down its entire social network Thursday to slow the spread of negative news about his opponent Joe Biden. “Wow, this has never been done in history,” the president tweeted. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this.” He went on to answer the question himself, suggesting thatby shutting down Twitter (which never happened), they would be, “Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

    Read it at Twitter