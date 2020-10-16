Trump Appears to Think Conservative Satirical Website Is Actual News

Read it at Twitter
The president of the United States may be having a hard time telling fact from fiction. He tweeted a made-up news article from the satirical website Babylon Bee that claimed Twitter shut down its entire social network Thursday to slow the spread of negative news about his opponent Joe Biden. “Wow, this has never been done in history,” the president tweeted. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this.” He went on to answer the question himself, suggesting thatby shutting down Twitter (which never happened), they would be, “Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”