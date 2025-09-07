Trump Appointee’s Job in Jeopardy Over X-Rated Cowboy Story He Wrote

A Trump appointee’s career on Capitol Hill is in jeopardy after a sexually explicit story he wrote caught the attention of top White House officials.

A POLITICO report published Sunday revealed that Tucker Stewart, the deputy assistant secretary of agriculture, has become the talk of Washington after a 28-page love story he previously penned—featuring graphic oral sex scenes and other explicit content—made its way through government circles.

Stewart reportedly shared the X-rated tale, that centers on a cowboy living in Washington, with fellow Hill staffers while serving as a senior adviser to GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, the role he held before he became top Capitol Hill liaison for Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Scoop: Trump officials are weighing firing Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins’ top liaison to Capitol Hill



A sexually explicit story he wrote, with vivid descriptions of oral sex, is spreading across DC



Top WH officials + industry now aware



w @YarrowGracehttps://t.co/NOEobrNrXx — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) September 7, 2025

The Kansas native is now at the center of D.C. gossip as his story circulates not only through USDA offices but also among trade groups, lobbyists, and officials in other federal departments, POLITICO reported.

The outlet, which obtained a copy of the outlandish tale, revealed the story has now reached President Donald Trump’s inner circle, prompting White House officials to weigh whether Stewart should be removed from his post, according to reporter POLITICO Meredith Lee Hill.

Stewart is the top Capitol Hill liaison for Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. https://x.com/SecRollins

Stewart, whose photo on the USDA website shows him wearing a cowboy hat, graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Animal Science before earning a law degree from Washburn University School of Law, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“What happens when cowboy meets lawyer? You get someone like me,” Stewart wrote on his profile. He also listed legal—not creative—writing as one of his top skills.