Trump Appoints Rudy Giuliani’s Son Andrew to Holocaust Museum Board
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would appoint the son of his personal lawyer to the United States Holocaust Museum’s Memorial Council, the organization’s board of trustees. Andrew Giuliani often golfs with the president, and he called Trump “a champion for our Jewish brothers and sisters all around the world” in a statement. Also on the list of appointments was Trump’s body man, Nicholas Luna, who will join the Holocaust Museum council, and Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, who will become a member of the Community Development Advisory Board, which advises the Treasury Department on allocating funds for low-income communities.