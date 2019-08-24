CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    RATHER BE GOLFING

    Donald Trump Arrives at G7 Summit in France he Doesn’t Want to Attend

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    Donald and Melania Trump touched down in southern France Saturday amid high tensions and low expectations for the president’s third G7 summit. Host Emmanuel Macron has already anticipated a lack of unity among the leaders by announcing that there will be no final document from the weekend gathering. Trump’s first official engagement will be a formal dinner at the base of a lighthouse overlooking the posh French resort town of Biarritz on the Atlantic coast. Formal talks will begin Sunday morning.

    Read it at CNN