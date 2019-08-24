Donald Trump Arrives at G7 Summit in France he Doesn’t Want to Attend

Read it at CNN
Donald and Melania Trump touched down in southern France Saturday amid high tensions and low expectations for the president’s third G7 summit. Host Emmanuel Macron has already anticipated a lack of unity among the leaders by announcing that there will be no final document from the weekend gathering. Trump’s first official engagement will be a formal dinner at the base of a lighthouse overlooking the posh French resort town of Biarritz on the Atlantic coast. Formal talks will begin Sunday morning.