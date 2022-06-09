Trump Asked Secret Service to Take Him to Capitol on Jan. 6 During Riot: Report
BAD IDEA
As the Jan. 6 riots erupted, Donald Trump privately discussed the possibility of joining his supporters at the Capitol, according to a new report on the congressional testimony of the head of his Secret Service detail at the time. Politico says that Robert Engel, the agent in charge of protecting the former president during the aftermath of the election, claimed Trump spoke about his desire to go to the Capitol after making an Ellipse speech at which he told followers: “We’re going to the Capitol.” Engel reportedly opposed Trump’s idea, even as the violence was unfolding, while they were traveling back to the White House in the presidential armored vehicle known as “The Beast.” Previous reports have noted that Secret Service agents had looked into the feasibility of taking Trump to Capitol Hill after they heard the former president’s remarks that he wished to attend.