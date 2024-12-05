Donald Trump Asks UFC Boss if Barron Could Be a Cage Fighter
Donald Trump tapped up one of his friends in high places to see if his son could become a professional cage fighter, according to a new clip sweeping across the internet. The MAGA commander in chief, 78, was seen in a clip from the documentary series “Art of the Surge,” which chronicles his re-election campaign, speaking to UFC boss Dana White. His 6-foot-7 son Barron waited in the wings, and cordially introduced himself to a lady out of shot, and then to White. Trump senior appears surprised the two hadn’t met before, then asked: “Can we make him into a fighter?” The President-elect got big laughs for his tongue-in-cheek comment, but a cursory head shake from the young man. The clip also caused ripples online as it was the first time a lot of people had heard the New York University student speak. “Barron has his Dad’s speech cadence!” one X user said.
