Donald Trump Asks UFC Boss if Barron Could Be a Cage Fighter

Updated 12.05.24 5:45AM EST 
Published 12.05.24 5:41AM EST 
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump tapped up one of his friends in high places to see if his son could become a professional cage fighter, according to a new clip sweeping across the internet. The MAGA commander in chief, 78, was seen in a clip from the documentary series “Art of the Surge,” which chronicles his re-election campaign, speaking to UFC boss Dana White. His 6-foot-7 son Barron waited in the wings, and cordially introduced himself to a lady out of shot, and then to White. Trump senior appears surprised the two hadn’t met before, then asked: “Can we make him into a fighter?” The President-elect got big laughs for his tongue-in-cheek comment, but a cursory head shake from the young man. The clip also caused ripples online as it was the first time a lot of people had heard the New York University student speak. “Barron has his Dad’s speech cadence!” one X user said.

Read it at New York Post

Bitcoin Rockets Past $100,000 After Trump Picks Pro-Crypto SEC Chief
ALL TIME HIGH
Sean Craig
Published 12.05.24 5:16AM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump gestures on stage at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, TN.
Johnnie Izquierdo/The Washington Post

Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time Thursday as markets reacted to President-elect and crypto entrepreneur Donald Trump announcing he will nominate an industry insider to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Trump said Thursday that Paul Atkins, an advisory board member of the crypto lobby group The Digital Chamber and co-chair of its regulatory-focused Token Alliance, will run the federal agency charged with reining in malfeasance on Wall Street and in the Wild West of digital assets. Atkins, a lawyer, was an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008 and has become an advocate for light touch regulations on the crypto industry. His Patomak Global Partners counts several crypto firms as clients. Trump and three of his children—“Web3 Ambassadors” Don Jr. and Eric and “DeFi Visionary” Barron—have their own crypto project, World Liberty Financial, which counts a controversial Chinese national and crypto bro accused by the SEC of fraud as its biggest backer. Trump wrote Atkins “recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before.“ Current SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he will step down when the new administration takes over after Trump pledged to fire him on his first day in office.

Read it at Truth Social

State Senator Filmed Urinating On Himself During DUI Arrest
WHEN NATURE CALLS
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 3:31AM EST 
Published 12.04.24 11:41PM EST 
Ken Yager
Tennessee state Sen. Ken Yager takes a field sobriety test in Georgia. WTVF/News Channel 5

A state senator in Tennessee urinated on himself while taking a field sobriety test, according to reports and video from the incident. Sen. Ken Yager, a 77-year-old Republican representing a district in the north of his state, was pulled over by a Georgia State trooper around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run the same day, local station WTVF reported. During the stop, a state trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on Yager’s breath, and the state senator admitted to drinking “a couple glasses of wine previously in the day,” according to an incident report obtained by The Tennessean. The footage obtained by WTVF shows Yager stumble through the field test, while a stream of liquid appears to flow down his pants. The incident report confirmed he urinated on himself, failed a test to stand on one leg, and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.14 after taking a breathalyzer test. Yager was eventually arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and failing to stop at a stop sign. “An unfortunate incident happened last night,” Yager said in a statement released to local media. The senator declined to comment any further based on advice from his attorney, but said he would “cooperate” with law enforcement. Yager was re-elected for another four-year term in November.

Trolls Turn on Harry Potter Series Over ‘Woke’ Casting Rumor
OUTRAGE OLYMPICS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.04.24 7:26PM EST 
Paapa Essiedu arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England.
Paapa Essiedu arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett/ Getty Images

British actor Paapa Essiedu is reportedly in talks to take on the role of Professor Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Multiple sources told Variety that the I May Destroy You actor is a contender for Snape’s role, though no deals have yet been finalized. The Hollywood Reporter also cited sources familiar with the matter who disclosed that Essiedu has been offered the role—but that it is unclear if negotiations have begun. Representatives for HBO told Variety and THR that while they “appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” as the show goes through pre-production they will “only confirm details as we finalize deals.” In the original Harry Potter films, Alan Rickman assumed the role of the snarky potions teacher. While Essiedu boasts an impressive filmography, some people haven’t taken kindly to the news of his potential casting. A number of social media users bristled at the news due to the fact that Essiedu is Black, with a number spewing hate on X, formerly Twitter. One user called the decision “woke magic dust” and said producers might as well make Snape a “black lesbian woman.” Others have jumped to Essiedu’s defense, however, with one user tweeting, “Here come the racists. This is a fictional character, it’ll be ok.”

Read it at Variety

Hegseth Vows to Abstain from Alcohol if Confirmed
CUTTING BACK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 5:09PM EST 
Pete Hegseth
Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of Defense. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth, said he would quit drinking if confirmed to the position, CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported Wednesday. “He views the job as so important that he volunteered that,” Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger told Raju. “I didn’t ask him.” The New Yorker published a bombshell report Sunday that alleged Hegseth had a history of drinking heavily at work while the president of a veteran’s advocacy group. Then several former Fox News colleagues shared with NBC News that Hegseth’s drinking was concerning and affected his job as a morning host. Hegseth denied having a drinking problem in an interview with Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, though he did not address the allegations about his behavior at work. Hegseth’s candidacy has been marred by a number of scandals, including multiple sexual assault allegations, infidelities and a leaked letter written by his mother calling him an “abuser.”

Donors Flood Missing Hawaii Woman’s Venmo After Learning She Left U.S.
TREAT YOURSELF
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 5:31PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 5:30PM EST 
Hannah Kobayashi.
Hannah Kobayashi was reported missing in November. California Department of Justice

Missing woman Hannah Kobayashi’s Venmo account has reportedly been flooded with donations after news broke that she recently crossed into Mexico. The Hawaii native was initially reported missing by family on Nov. 11 after failing to board a connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York three days prior. The LA Police Department swiftly commenced an investigation into Kobayashi’s disappearance to determine if there was any foul play. On Monday, however, surveillance footage from Customs and Border Protection showed Kobayashi crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage, seemingly unharmed, the day before. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell disclosed that Kobayashi had been “classified a voluntary missing person” in a press conference on Monday, adding that foul play is no longer suspected in her disappearance. Following the update, Venmo users have been sending money and recommendations to Kobayashi for her apparent trip to Mexico, according to The Daily Mail. “I hope you’re safe. You don’t owe an explanation. Here’s some taco money, girl. Have fun!,” one user wrote. Another said, “Way to make it to Mexico girlie! Have a chicharron on me!”

Read it at Daily Mail

Trump Books Traditional Media in Rebuke of Pals for First TV Interview
WHAT GOES AROUND
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 12.04.24 5:07PM EST 
Former President Donald Trump and moderator Kristen Welker
William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Donald Trump’s coming back home...to NBC. The president-elect will sit down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his first network interview since he won the presidency again last month. The conversation will tape on Friday before it airs on Sunday, and the network plans to release the full interview and transcript after it concludes. The sit-down marks a turn for Trump, who effectively shunned traditional media outlets in the run-up to the election in favor of either gabs with Fox News or lengthy debates with Joe Rogan. The interview comes more than a year after Welker launched her show with a Trump interview in September 2023, which critics—including at the Daily Beast—derided as unchallenging and ineffective despite Welker’s skill as an interviewer. Trump has previously derided Welker as “terrible,” “horrible,” and a “radical left Democrat.”

Satanic Temple to Offer Religious Program for Public Elementary Students
SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 4:15PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 4:12PM EST 
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019.
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The Satanic Temple will begin offering a religious studies program at a public elementary school in Ohio after a parent’s request. Seeking an alternative to the school’s Christian release program, a concerned parent at Edgewood Elementary school in Marysville, Ohio requested for a different program to be implemented at the school for non-Christian students. The school’s initial release program, organized by LifeWise Academy, sees students being removed from classes for 55 minutes each week to study the Bible or visit local churches. With the Satanic Temple’s new program, the Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (Hail), students at Edgewood can instead partake in “self-directed learning” and “good works in the community” once every month, where they’ll also have “inspirational guest speakers” and “tons of fun,” per the organization’s Facebook page. The Satanic Temple identifies as a “non-theistic” church, meaning it doesn’t believe in deities like God or Satan, but rather claims it is instead on a mission to promote pluralism among different religious views. “We aren’t trying to shut the LifeWise Academy down,” June Everett, an ordained minister at the Temple, told WCMH. “But I do think a lot of school districts don’t realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them.”

Read it at WCMH

Teacher Dies After Bat Attack in Classroom
'SO RANDOM'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.04.24 5:36PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 5:19PM EST 
Leah Seneng, a Dos Palos, California art teacher who died of rabies after being bitten by a bat.
Leah Seneng Facebook

A 60-year-old California art teacher died after being bit by a bat in her classroom, according to officials. Leah Seneng died on Nov. 22, a month after removing a bat from her classroom at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos. Before class started, the teacher discovered the bat and “scooped it up to take it outside,” unaware that it had rabies, friend and family spokesperson Laura Splotch told NBC News. Seneng thought she had just been scratched, and didn’t seek immediate treatment, Splotch said. After not having any symptoms for weeks, Seneng went on Nov. 18 to the hospital, where it was determined that the classroom encounter likely gave her rabies. Her condition quickly worsened and she died four days later. NBC News reported that it was the first rabies death in Fresnno County since 1992. According to the CDC, less than 10 people die each year in the United States. The teacher is survived by her daughter and husband. “It’s very shocking, still, to think that she’s no longer around because of something so random,” Splotch said to NBC News.

Read it at NBC News

Prince Harry: Meghan and I Are Staying in the U.S.
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 12.04.24 6:43PM EST 
Harry and Meghan
Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty I

Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the U.K. and intend to continue residing with their family in America. The Duke of Sussex made the comments on stage while being interviewed at The New York Times’ DealBook Conference Wednesday. Prince Harry said, “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.” Harry, who is in a protracted legal tussle with the U.K. government about his security, said that safety concerns meant there were things he can do with his children in America that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.” Asked why he and Meghan left the U.K., Harry said: “We were running from something. Quite a few things, actually.” Harry added that his focus was on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.” Harry also said he was opposed to an outright ban on children using social media for practical reasons, but urged authorities to make tech companies more accountable.

Read it at New York Times

