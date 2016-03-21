Donald Trump at AIPAC 2016: What Time and How to Watch Live Stream Online

Donald Trump is set to speak Monday evening before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the nation's foremost pro-Israel lobbying group.

The address is set to begin take place after 5 p.m. ET at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., and will be available to watch on the cable outlets likely to carry the event—CNN, Fox, C-SPAN, for example—or, via live stream, at AIPAC's website, on CSPAN.org, or in the below YouTube embed.

Trump's speech comes hours after his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton at the pro-Israel conference. The GOP frontrunner's divisive rhetoric has led to leading rabbis and many AIPAC attendees calling for protests against his appearance, but he is set to lay out his vision for U.S.-Israel relations after months of contradictory remarks about where he stands on the issue—aside from his bold declaration that there is "no one more pro-Israel" than himself.

Trump, along with remaining GOP candidates Ted Cruz and John Kasich, will take the stage at some point during AIPAC's Monday evening session, which starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 with keynote remarks from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

The Donald's remarks are expected to surprise political onlookers, as he will deliver them prepared—leaving less room for his off-the-cuff, insult-based style of delivery. The speech will reportedly focus on his 30-plus years of alleged support for pro-Israel causes, as well as address his understanding of the country's tumultuous history.