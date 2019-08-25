CHEAT SHEET
ON SECOND THOUGHT
Donald Trump at G7: ‘I Have Second Thoughts About Everything’
President Donald Trump expressed regret over his own hardline approach to the trade war with China over a breakfast of scrambled eggs and veal sausage with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 in France Sunday morning. Johnson had earlier promised to bring up the U.S.-China trade war with the president as a matter of priority. Sitting across from the U.K. prime minister, Trump told reporters that he had his own misgivings as world leaders show increasing concern that his tariffs have caused the global economy to slump. “I have second thoughts about everything,” he said, when asked if he had second thoughts about his calls to prohibit U.S. companies from trading with China. “I have no plan right now,” he said. “Actually, we’re getting along very well with China right now. We’re talking.” Despite a glowing review that leaders are getting along at the two-day summit of world leaders, aides close to the president told CNN that they felt the agenda focused on climate change and gender equality was meant to sideline the U.S. president. In a statement afterward, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to clarify the president’s remarks. “The President was asked if he had ‘any second thought on escalating the trade war with China.’ His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.”