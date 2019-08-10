Donald Trump Attacks Bill Maher Over HBO Show He Claims He Saw ‘by Accident’

President Donald Trump took some time out of his busy Saturday to attack comedian Bill Maher, claiming inexplicably that he had watched the latest episode of his HBO show Real Time “by accident.” The president took issue with Maher’s jokes about El Paso shooting victims refusing to meet with him as well as an upcoming August vacation. “Working almost all of the time, including evenings. Don’t have to be in W.H. to do that,” Trump tweeted before adding that Maher is “is right about one thing, though. I will win again in 2020. Otherwise, he pays 95% in taxes!”
“I’m curious, how do you see a TV show ‘by accident?’” Maher tweeted in response.