Trump Attacks FBI Director Christopher Wray for Warning on Russian Election Meddling
‘BUT CHRIS’
President Donald Trump attacked his own FBI director Thursday in a series of vitriolic tweets. Christopher Wray had testified Thursday morning before the House Committee on Homeland Security about “very active efforts” by Russia to influence the 2020 U.S. election and “to both sow divisiveness and discord and...to denigrate Vice President Biden.” Trump, who has long contested his own intelligence agencies’ conclusions about Russian election meddling, wrote in response, “But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam.” He cited no evidence for his claims about China or voting by mail. In another tweet, he wrote of the FBI’s investigation of domestic terrorism, “The Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with ‘murder.’”