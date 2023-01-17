Donald Trump Avoids Contentious Trumpworld RNC Battle
‘LET THEM FIGHT IT OUT’
Donald Trump declared on Monday that he has no intention of jumping into the fold—to offer his endorsement—in the increasingly close race for Republican National Committee chairperson. “Well, I can honestly say I like both of them,” Trump said of current chairperson Ronna McDaniel and fellow pro-Trump challenger Harmeet Dhillon. “I mean, I get along with both of them. I haven’t taken a stance, you know, let them fight it out,” Trump added. That declaration from Trump confirmed The Daily Beast’s exclusive report from mid-December that noted the former president “wouldn’t get involved” in the race. “I like both of them,” Trump continued on Real America’s Voice News with host David Brody. But it's not only McDaniel and Dhillon fighting for the top spot; MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has also tossed his name in the hat.