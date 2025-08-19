Trump Awkwardly Gushes About Fox News Host’s Love Life on Air

President Donald Trump awkwardly gushed about a Fox News host’s relationship with her colleague during a wild live phone-in interview with the network.

The president called into Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning and was slated to talk about ongoing negotiations to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. However, the 79-year-old continually went off-script and rambled about several completely different subjects, including 48-year-old co-host Ainsley Earhardt’s engagement to network star Sean Hannity, 63.

The subject came up after Trump randomly segued into his crime-fighting takeover of Washington, D.C. “There’s a guy named Sean Hannity, he might take a very lovely lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington and they don’t have to, uh, she’s sitting right next to you by the way,” the president spluttered as the hosts laughed awkwardly.

He then spoke over co-host Lawrence Jones, who was very clearly trying to deflect from the subject. “I don’t want to get her in trouble, so I better explain exactly, we don’t want any secrets here,” the president added, clearly amused.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity are seen posing together along with a staffer and a man dressed as Santa in a photo shared during a January 6 broadcast of Fox & Friends. Fox News

Jones’ pleas of “Mr. President, Mr. President” went unanswered as Trump went on. “That’s the greatest relationship, I hope I’m not breaking any news,” he said. The pair have previously discussed their relationship.

“This could be the biggest, hey, this could be the most important thing I’ve said, but let me tell you, those are two great... Ainsley and Sean, are great people, and when they go out to dinner, I don’t want to see them get mugged.”

Returning to his original segue about crime in D.C., Trump continued: “Now they can go out, they can hold hands, they can walk down the street. They’re both superstars, I wana know who makes more money because she’s gotta be making a lot, you know?”

Once again, Jones awkwardly barged his way into Trump’s stream-of-consciousness rant, attempting to bring him back to the topic at hand.

“We’re so happy for them, but on a serious note, when you have those world leaders sitting in front of you...” Jones diverted.

Hannity proposed to his network colleague over the holidays last year. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

But the president wasn’t done piling on the love. Later on in the segment, Trump brought the topic up again as the trio of hosts tried to close the interview.

They thanked him for his time before he responded: “Ainsley, I hope I didn’t get you in trouble. Just a great couple, I’ll say it! I like this, it’s a great couple. We love them. Have a great time, everybody!”