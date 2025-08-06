Trump Axes Musk’s ‘Genius’ DOGE Rule as Elon Purge Rages On
LIFTING THE MUSK MANDATE
Donald Trump has scrapped the “five things” email Elon Musk demanded federal workers submit during the heyday of the Department of Government Efficiency. The move appears to be part of a broader effort to remove traces of Musk’s influence from the Trump administration. In February, the tech billionaire ordered millions of federal employees to send an email to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and their managers with “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week”—or face termination. While department chiefs quickly pushed back on the initiative, Trump defended the Tesla CEO’s productivity plan as “genius.” “I thought it was great because we have people that don’t show up to work,” he said at the time, adding, “And then if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi fired or you’re fired.” Still, several Trump Cabinet members directed employees in their departments to ignore Musk’s order. OPM Director Scott Kupor called the emails “very manual” and “not efficient” when he took over in July. “We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally,” Kupor said in a statement obtained by The Hill Tuesday. Musk and Trump were good buddies until their explosive breakup at the end of the billionaire’s term as an adviser. Since then, Musk-aligned officials at the government agency that housed DOGE have found themselves sidelined.