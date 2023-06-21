Donald Trump Backtracks After Fox Host Points Out Hypocrisy
BLINDSIDED
In a Fox News interview Tuesday, anchor Bret Baier highlighted to Donald Trump in part two of his heated interview that under the former president’s 2024 proposal that convicted drug dealers, traffickers and smugglers be executed, a woman he freed and pardoned during his presidency would face capital punishment as well. Convicted cocaine trafficker Alice Johnson “would be killed under your plan,” Baier told a confused-sounding Trump, who eventually claimed, “It would depend on the severity.” The former president, apparently not understanding Baier’s hypothetical, then said that Johnson would be unharmed by his proposal because it wouldn’t apply retroactively—a comment that drew a laugh from Baier. Trump then seemed to settle on an answer: the proposal, which he mulled while in office, was about deterrence. “She wouldn’t have done it if it was death penalty,” he said of Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence since 1996.