Trump Recruited Mark Levin To Help Hawk $230 Picture Book
HYPE MAN
Former President Donald Trump called in reinforcement to help sell his new $230 picture book. On his Friday podcast, Fox News host and conservative radio kingpin Mark Levin shared that the ex-president had wanted him to make the trek to Florida to help hawk the MAGA-themed picture book. “He was absolutely spectacular,” Levin said about Trump following their recording session of an hour-long interview that will air Sunday during his Fox News program. “He [Trump] had asked if I would consider coming down to Florida and speaking with him about this fantastic new book they are putting out.” Levin proceeded to serve in his unofficial capacity as an unpaid Trump hype man, proclaiming that the book is “significant” and that anyone who purchases the book would “love” it. Levin didn't immediately return a Daily Beast request for comment.