Donald Trump Begrudgingly Agrees to ABC News Debate in Bonkers Rant

Donald Trump’s made clear he isn’t keen to debate Kamala Harris on ABC News, but he confirmed Tuesday he will show up on Sept. 10.

The confirmation came via a rambling post to Truth Social where the former president labeled ABC News the “most unfair newscaster in the business” and referred to his opponent as “Comrade Kamala Harris.”

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats,” he said to begin his announcement Tuesday.

Trump, 78, said the debate will have the same rules of his June showdown with Biden, which was moderated and broadcasted by CNN. That means there will be no crowd in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center when he takes on Harris, 59, for the first time at 9 p.m. local time.

Other rules will include the muting of microphones during opponent’s answers and the banning of notes or “cheat sheets.” Trump said that ABC agreed to put on a “fair and equitable” debate, with questions not shared with the candidates in advance.

There had been some speculation Trump would bow out of the September showdown after he suggested Monday he should “shut out” ABC News so it doesn’t get to moderate a debate night.

Harris’ campaign said on Aug. 15 that it had ended the “debate on debates” by agreeing to a total of three—two for Harris against Trump and one for Tim Walz to face JD Vance.

The second presidential debate doesn’t have a set date, but Harris’ camp said it would be on NBC News sometime in October. Trump claimed in his post on Tuesday that Harris’ team hadn’t “agreed” on that matchup yet, but didn’t share why.

Trump indicated Tuesday he was irked by Harris’ refusal to face him in a debate on Fox News. He wanted them to face of on the right-wing network on Sept. 4—a date he said he’s left open in case Harris changes her mind.

“That date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs,” he wrote.

Both campaigns have agreed that Vance and Walz will debate on Oct. 1 in New York City, with CBS News moderating the event.