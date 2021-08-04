Trump Begs Judge to Bar Treasury From Handing Over His Tax Returns to Congress
KEEP ’EM SECRET
Former President Donald Trump doesn’t care what the Department of Justice says, he does not want Congress to have his tax returns. That’s what his lawyers told a federal judge Wednesday in a request to block the House Ways and Means Committee investigation into how it audits presidents, saying it’s just an attempt to get his taxes. “While House Democrats had offered countless justifications for obtaining the president’s tax returns, no one at the time had ever mentioned a desire to find out how the IRS audits residents,” they wrote. The lawyers also requested the committee end its investigation into Trump.
The DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel reversed a 2019 opinion last week and said the Treasury Department must provide the committee with the tax returns. It seemed to be the end of a years-long effort to unveil the mysterious filings after Trump refused to disclose them during his presidential runs.