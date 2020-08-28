CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Bizarrely Jokes About Biden’s ‘Kisses’ During RNC Address
OUT OF LEFT FIELD
Read it at Twitter
Addressing the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump took aim at his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, saying, “For 47 years, Joe Biden has taken the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses.” Laughter was heard from his supporters in the crowd at the apparent reference to women who have said Biden touched them inappropriately. Trump himself has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct, and he’s been recorded saying he would grab women “by the pussy.” Trump is the first president to accept his party’s nomination from the grounds of the White House since Franklin Roosevelt.