Trump Unironically Blames Biden for U.S. Women’s World Cup Loss
In an apparently unironic statement Sunday, former President Donald Trump appeared to blame his successor for the recent loss suffered by the U.S. women’s soccer team, saying their premature exit from the World Cup was “fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great nation under Crooked Joe Biden.” “Many of our players were openly hostile to America - No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, complete with an apparent reference to a penalty kick miss by star forward Megan Rapinoe.