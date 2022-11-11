Trump Blasts Out Racist Attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday morning in a racist post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump—who views Youngkin as part of the Republican establishment that wants to squeeze the former president out of the GOP—suggested Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese.”

“In Virginia [Youngkin] couldn’t have won without me,” he bragged. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him—or he couldn’t have come close to winning.”

“But he knows that, and admits it,” Trump concluded.

A Youngkin spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Youngkin’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said she couldn’t support Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

“We have a clear mission, and it is time to move on,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Trump has gone on a racist screed against his political foes.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao—who was a member of his cabinet—as “Coco Chow.”

In August, the former president accused Chao, born in Taiwan, of attempting to “get rich on China.”