Trump Claims McConnell has ‘Death Wish’ in Stinging Attack
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Former President Donald Trump has ramped up his attack on Mitch McConnell for supporting Democrat-backed bills and taken a swipe at the Senate Minority Leader’s wife, his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Trump took to Truth Social late Friday to blast McConnell for “approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation.” The former president suggested McConnell was supporting these bills “because he hates Donald J. Trump and he knows I am strongly opposed to them” or because he “believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him.” “In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH,” Trump wrote. “Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow.” Trump did not specify which bills he was referring to.