Trump Blows a Kiss as Hulk Hogan Rips His Shirt Onstage in Surreal RNC Scene

A grinning Donald Trump clapped and blew a kiss at Hulk Hogan as the mustachioed wrestling legend ripped off his shirt while speaking at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Hogan, 70, hailed the former president as his “hero” and a “gladiator” in a spirited speech that called to mind some of his greatest mic moments as a WWE star in the ‘80s.

“I said! Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother,” he boomed as he tore at his shirt—itself an echo of his iconic ring entrance style—revealing a Trump-Vance tank top underneath.

Referring to the pair as “the greatest tag-team of my life,” Hogan continued, “Over my career, I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.

“They’ve thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he’s still standing and kicking their butts.”

Trump has long boasted impressive connections to the world of professional wrestling, taking down fellow mogul Vince McMajon at WrestleMania 2007’s “Battle of the Billionaires” event.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame six years later. Hogan was himself inducted in 2005.