A melodramatic Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was back on Fox News urging viewers to shell out to help indicted former President Donald Trump, who in a grievance-filled speech from Mar-a-Lago earlier in the night insisted he has “a lot of cash.”

Just last Thursday, following the news that Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, an emotional Graham begged viewers of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to “give the president some money to fight this bullshit!” Graham followed that up Tuesday with a similar plea after Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

After predictably criticizing former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Graham pushed a fundraising website set up by WinRed.

“I don’t get one penny. I want you to give money to President Trump,” he urged. “Seventy percent of the money goes to help President Trump. Thirty percent will help take back the Senate.”

“The off-ramp to a banana republic is to win in 2024 the House, the Senate, and re-elect Donald Trump,” Graham continued. “Help this man, help America while we still have a country worth saving.”

As of Monday afternoon, Trump’s campaign had raised $7 million since his indictment, his senior advisor, Jason Miller, tweeted. Following Trump’s arraignment, which did not include a mugshot, his campaign nevertheless hawked a t-shirt with a fake mugshot to those who donate at least $47.

In the wake of the FBI’s search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago last August, those in the Trump camp had crowed about an influx of donations. However, Federal Election Commission filings showed a steep rise in spending as well, resulting in a net loss over a three-month period.

Speaking on Tuesday night in Florida after his historic arraignment, Trump bragged banks “like me very much,” claiming he’s “got a lot of cash,” after building a “fantastic business” alongside his family.