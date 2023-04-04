CHEAT SHEET
Trump didn’t get a mugshot taken when was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon... so his fundraising team made their own. Shortly after Trump’s arrest, an email was sent from the Official Trump Store advertising a white T-shirt with a fake mugshot of the former president and the words “NOT GUILTY” plastered beneath it. It can be yours for a $47 donation. “Do you stand with President Trump, Friend?” the email reads. “Please make a contribution of $47 or more to WIN in 2024 – and we’ll send you your very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirt for FREE.” Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him.